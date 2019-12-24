The Indians have just one game left this year. They travel to Logan on Saturday, December 28 at 7 p.m. for what has become a strong rivalry and an excellent challenge for the Indians.
Last week Preston beat Shelley on the road Dec. 17 and Century on Dec. 20 in Pocatello making them 2-0 in conference play. They now stand second in the conference just under Burley.
Luke Smellie found space, launched himself and put down a contested two-handed slam to emphatically complete Preston’s dominating first half at Century on Friday.
The Indians led 40-17 by the break before cruising to a 71-51 win against the Diamondbacks in yet another offensive explosion.
Preston has scored at least 70 points in five games this season – two fewer than all of last season – and is ranked second in 4A in points per game.
“Those high-scoring games come from us running the floor, sharing the ball and just playing together,” Preston senior forward Ty Hyde said.
The Indians scored more than their 67.2 points per game by immediately going down low to Hyde, the reigning Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The forward was under much duress, and his post play opened things up like runs down the gut do in football, and Preston’s sharpshooters began coming open by the middle of the opening quarter.
After Hyde attempted his team’s first three shots and scored four points, Preston found room beyond the 3-point line and knocked down four triples in the last five minutes of the first quarter, which ended with Preston leading 21-7.
“We feel like most nights we have a big advantage with Ty and early on we wanted to try to establish him and try to get the ball inside and let him get us going early,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “Once they started doubling on Ty, it just started opening up other people.”
In the second period, Hyde resumed his commitment to scoring, with eight points as his team pulled away.
He notched Preston’s 25th point after receiving the ball in the middle of the key and splitting defenders for a layup. After he followed that by blocking a shot at the other end and teammate Rett Robertson scored two points in the next possession to increase Preston’s lead to 27-9, Century called a timeout with five minutes remaining in the second quarter.
The best Century could do was draw even the rest of the game, as the margin was never closer than 15 points and never wider than 24 from there.
Preston scored the last five points of the second quarter to give the Indians their largest lead of the first half at 23 points after Smellie’s last-second dunk.
This game was a stark contrast from Preston’s last trip to the Snake Pit, where the Indians suffered one of their three losses last season.
On Dec. 17, the Indians dominated Shelley jumping out to a 28-16 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They held the Russets to single digits in all but the first quarter for a 77-39 victory on the road.
Luke Smellie led the team with 18 points but three other Preston players also scored in double figures. Scott Dunn and Ty Hyde added 16 points each and Gabe Hammons 14. Rett Robertson chipped in six, Brayden Hess three and Cole Harris and Garrett Ward two apiece.