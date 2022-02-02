The Indians travel to Idaho Falls this week to compete in the Dick Fleishman Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5. On Tuesday, Feb. 8 they will be in Twin Falls for matches against Twin Falls and Blackfoot.
Preston grapplers gave fans plenty to cheer about on Senior Night with wins over Pocatello and Minico. Between the duals the Indians honored five seniors. Clay Bradford, Caigun Keller, Matthew Harris, Jaden Perkins Luis Herring and Kendall Keller (Statistician) and their parents.
Preston dominated a short handed Pocatello team 78-9 who forfeited in eight weight classes. Of the seven remaining matches, the Indians won five and all were by fall. Eli Hammons (126) over Dylan Olson, Quinn Bradford (145) over Jace Frodin, Micah Serr (170) over Brody Johnson, Emerey Thorson (182) over Hayden King and Luis Herring (285) over A. J. Villasenor. A.J. Starks (120) lost a close battle 7-5 with Gavin Mowrey and Noah Conrad (113) lost by fall to Jett Mechling.
The Indians then challenged Minico and won 52-24 with 10 wins in 14 matches.
Of particular note were Serr’s win by fall over 2021 state placer Spencer Pease, Parker Bodily’s 10-4 victory over returning 4A consolation finalist Kaimbridge Gee and Thorson’s 4-3 battle with Luke Arthur. Aurthur is the Tiger-Grizz champion and a Rollie Lane finalist.
“I couldn’t have been more pleased with how they wrestled, especially with Jaden Perkins, Micah Serr, Emery Thorson and Parker Bodily, who all beat really tough kids,” Coach Doug Higley told the Herald Journal. “... That win (by Thorson) should assure Emery a No. 1 seed for the state tournament.”
Quinn Bradford, Tavin Rigby (132) and Herring all pinned their opponents, Herring’s match with Jose Estevez lasted just 27 seconds. Clay Bradford (138) won by injury default, Caigun Keller (152) by major decision 12-4, and by decision Hammons (126) 9-4 and Jaden Perkins (160) 1-4.