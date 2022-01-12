Preston improved to 12-1 on the season after winning both their games last week. The Indians host Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Pocatello in their first conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The games begin at 7:30 p.m. with JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. Both Pocatello and Century have talented players that will challenge Preston this season.
Things looked pretty even in the first quarter of play against Twin Falls on Jan. 8 with Preston leading 14-12 but the was as good as it got for the Bruins. The Indians limited Twin Falls to six points in the second quarter for a 27-18 lead and never let up.
By the end of the third it was 46-27 and Preston won the contest 66-41. Cam Hobbs led the team with 19 points followed by Dru Jones with 13. Brecker Knapp and Rhett Larson added nine each, Steven Roberts eight, Will Hamblin six and Kade Lords two.
The Indians knew Blackfoot would challenge them and they did until the third quarter. Tied 29-29 at the half Preston came out strong and outscored the Broncos by nine points. They continued that momentum the rest of the game for a 60-51 victory.
Knapp finished with a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Jones led the team with 18 points, Roberts netted a season-high 15 points and Cam Hobbs stepped up for eight.
“It was a good physical battle,” Coach Tyler Jones said. “I thought our defense was better in the second half and we were able to get some easy baskets. We had good balanced scoring and (it was) an overall good team win.”