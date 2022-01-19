The Preston boys were disappointed at home last Wednesday, but look forward to testing their mettle against conference teams this week. They started off at home against Pocatello on Jan. 18 (score unavailable at press time) and play Century next week. In between they get another shot at Hillcrest traveling to Idaho Falls on Thursday, Jan. 20 for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Preston started strong against the Knights building a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter but Hillcrest battled back and took a 25-20 lead over the Indians at the half. A 21 point third quarter put the Indians back on top to start the fourth but they couldn’t hold on and fell to the Knights 60-63 in double overtime.
Steven Roberts tied the game 49-49 with 16 seconds on the clock and the Preston defense got the stop they needed on the other end to force an overtime. Preston controlled the tip but neither team could get their shots to fall in the first few possessions despite some of those being free throws. Hillcrest finally broke the drought with one free throw and just over a minute and a half left on the clock and Preston answered with a bucket to take a 51-50 lead. With both teams in the double bonus, the charity stripe was key. Under pressure in the final 10 seconds Preston missed two and Hillcrest converted on the other end for a 56-53 lead but Druw Jones stepped up and made a tough shot at the buzzer to tie it up again.
In the second overtime Preston was not so lucky. Both Rhett Larson and Kade Lords fouled out and though it was close the Indians couldn’t quite muster enough for the win. They hope to have Tyler Lindhardt back for the next matchup which could give them the edge.