The Indians are in good position after their win over Century on Feb. 18. One more win and they will secure the district title and the only state berth, but that is easier said than done. Coach Jones knows they cannot get complacent if they want their season to continue. They will host the winner of Tuesday’s Century/Pocatello game on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.
Trailing 13-12 at the end of the first quarter at home the Indians surged ahead of the Diamondbacks in the second quarter. An 11-0 run put them up 28-18, before Century rallied and cut the deficit to 28-22, at the half.
Preston extended their lead after the break to make it 52-38, going into the fourth. That cushion helped them hold off a 10-0 run by the Diamondbacks late in the fourth quarter for a 73-64 victory, despite missing six free throws. Century had to foul to stop the clock and regain possession.
Braden Hess fouled out in the quarter, and Brecker Knapp spent more time on the bench than Coach Jones would have liked due to fouls. Fortunately, the Indians shot well both inside and out and the bench contributed quality minutes.
It was a balanced effort from the Indians who had four players score in double digits. Gabe Hammons led the team with 18 points, Knapp 13, Treyger Shumway 11, Druw Jones seven, Cole Harris five and Rhett Larsen and Steven Roberts three each.