The Indians traveled to Hillcrest for the first soccer game of the season and then faced Burley at home. Preston will host Marsh Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 and travel to Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls on Monday, Aug. 31 to play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 will be on the road at Marsh Valley at 4 p.m.
The Indians came back from a 2-0 deficit in the first half to tie the home game on Aug 22 with Burley 2-2 in the second half. Deklan Halsam scored the first goal and Tucker Daley scored the second. Burley was able to pull ahead on a PK and despite numerous opportunities and strong offensive pressure on Burley, the Indians were unable to gain an advantage. In a controversial call in the final minutes of the game the referees called back a goal that would have tied the game saying the Indians failed to touch the ball before it crossed the line, voiding the goal.
"We just came out slow," said Coach Kira Mathews. " Our legs were tired playing back to back games, but everything happened in the first 25 minutes and after that we played well. We outplayed them the rest of the game.”
The game was physical and multiple yellow cards were issued to both teams. Burley ended the game playing a man down for the last few minutes. Some great saves by the Burley keeper throughout the game kept Preston from adding more to their score.
“All the kids that are playing are goal hungry,” said Mathews. “If we are lucky enough to have state tournament they want to go. They don’t want to leave anything up to chance.”
This game was John’s (Anderson) first varsity minutes and he really stepped up and played heck of a game,” Mathews said. “Dax (Golightly) and Hunter (Facer) had a phenomenal game.”
Against Hilcrest on Aug 21 the Indians played a back and forth game scoring twice in the first half and once in the second. Dax Golightly scored first assisted by Trey Hendrickson ten minutes in. Hillcrest tied it up three minutes later. Kadin Reese picked up a goal with a free kick for a 2-1 lead at the half.
In the second half Hillcrest scored at the 53 minute mark and again at 70 minutes to take a 3-2 lead. Another free kick by Reese five minute later tied the game 3-3. Neither team was able to find an opening in the final minutes to take the lead for a win.
“It was 50/50 the whole way but we didn't come out strong at the beginning and didn’t finish strong but we are not upset with a 3-3 tie,” Mathews said. “For the first game of the season playing against good competition it is a step in the right direction.”