...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas as well as urban and
small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams. Water over back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 228 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding
due to snowmelt continues across the advisory area, both in
Preston and in other locations across the county.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
&&
Indians, Pirates fare well at West Side Invitational
The annual West Side Invitational took place Tuesday, April 11 as the Pirates hosted six teams, including a portion of Preston’s squad. Local athletes won six events, led by Preston’s Oakley Reid, who reigned supreme in the 1,600 (5:55) and 3,200 (12:36) meters. Tenley Kirkbride, Reid’s teammate, was the runner-up in both of those events, while West Side’s Keziah Westover was the bronze medalist in both. Kirkbride clocked in with times of 6:05 and 13:05, respectively.
West Side’s Letti Phillips was triumphant in the 100 hurdles (16.98), plus she was the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles (48.85). Additionally, the Pirates received first-place performances from Braydn Noreen in the boys 1,600 (4:55), Tommi Henderson in the girls triple jump (32-6.75) and from their boys medley relay team of Noreen, Brennon Winward, Trayce Stone and Sam Tolman (3:49.91). Henderson was the runner-up in the long jump (16-2.5), to boot.
Preston swept the top two spots in the boys pole vault as Mason Blad was first (12-0), followed by two-time state medalist wrestler Tavin Rigby (11-6). Other Franklin County boys who finished second in an individual event were West Side’s Ethan Willis (800, 2:07.10) and Arron McDaniel (shot put, 37-4.25), and Preston’s Aaron Serr (3,200, 12:12).
Other local girls who captured silver medals individually were Preston’s Addelin Romney (pole vault, 9-0) and Katherine Mueller (shot put, 29-4), while Preston’s Brytlee Harris and West Side’s Reagan Bingham tied for second in the high jump as both cleared the bar at 4-8. Harris was the bronze medalist in the triple jump.
Several local boys claimed bronze medals individually in West Side’s Willis in the 1,600, Corbin Thomsen in the pole vault and Winward in the 110 hurdles, and Preston’s Tate Hess in the high jump and Trae Priestley in the discus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.