Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The annual West Side Invitational took place Tuesday, April 11 as the Pirates hosted six teams, including a portion of Preston’s squad. Local athletes won six events, led by Preston’s Oakley Reid, who reigned supreme in the 1,600 (5:55) and 3,200 (12:36) meters. Tenley Kirkbride, Reid’s teammate, was the runner-up in both of those events, while West Side’s Keziah Westover was the bronze medalist in both. Kirkbride clocked in with times of 6:05 and 13:05, respectively.

West Side’s Letti Phillips was triumphant in the 100 hurdles (16.98), plus she was the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles (48.85). Additionally, the Pirates received first-place performances from Braydn Noreen in the boys 1,600 (4:55), Tommi Henderson in the girls triple jump (32-6.75) and from their boys medley relay team of Noreen, Brennon Winward, Trayce Stone and Sam Tolman (3:49.91). Henderson was the runner-up in the long jump (16-2.5), to boot.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.