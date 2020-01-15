The Indians are about to find out just where they stand in the Great Basin District. The next three games against Pocatello, Burley and Minico are critical to maintaining their number one status in the district and the most recent 4A coaches and media polls.
Pocatello and Burley are both 4-1 in conference play and Minico is 3-1 compared to Preston’s 5-0 record. With such a tight conference, every game is important. The Indians are currently 11-1 for the season.
“We have a tough stretch coming up where we play the top three teams in the conference in our next three games,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “We will learn a lot about our team in the next week as the schedule will get a lot tougher. We are doing some good things ... just need to be more consistent.”
Preston will host Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 17, Burley on Saturday, Jan. 18 and travel to Minico on Tuesday, Jan. 21. All three games begin at 7:30 p.m. for varsity and 6 p.m. for JV and freshmen.
The Indians jumped out to an early 19-6 lead against Canyon Ridge on Jan. 7, and that proved to be more than the Riverhawks could overcome.
“I thought we came out and got a good start on the road,” Jones said. “Our defense was good, as well as our focus and intensity in the first quarter. In the second quarter our defense forced a lot of turnovers that led to some easy baskets.”
Canyon Ridge challenged the Indians in the second half, but Preston held on for a 68-51 conference win.
“In the second half we weren’t real consistent,” said Jones. “We were sloppy with the ball and had too many turnovers. I thought Garrett Ward and Cole Harris stepped up and gave us a boost.”
Cole Harris led all scorers with 15 points followed by Garrett Ward with 14. Ty Hyde and Scott Dunn rounded out the Indians in double digits with 11 each. Luke Smellie added seven, Gabe Hammons and Brayden Hess four each and Rett Robertson two.
“It was a good road win and a good conference win,” Coach Jones said.