The Indians are looking forward to host the annual Preston Classic basketball tournament on Dec. 17-19. Twelve different schools are participating at various levels. Varsity games will be in the new gym, JV games in the old gym and freshmen games at the Preston Junior High. Preston will start off against Sugar-Salem at 8 p.m. on December 17th.
“We are excited to finally have a home game after three road games to start the season,” said Coach Tyler Jones.
The Indians stand at 3-0 on the season and extend their winning streak to 25 after beating Blackfoot 60-50 on the road Dec. 10.
Preston didn’t get the start they were hoping for against the Broncos who came out hot and outscored the Indians 19-13 in the first quarter.
Playing from behind, Preston pared the deficit to two on a 6-0 run at the end of the second quarter.
Trailing just 26-28 after the break, the Indian defense shut Blackfoot down allowing them only 11 points in the quarter. Preston took advantage of that defense on the other end of the court and took the lead.
With a 42-39 advantage to start the fourth they extended their lead from the charity stripe. Shooting 12 of 13 in the quarter and 25 of 31 on the night, the Indians made Blackfoot pay for their fouls. Only six of Preston’s points in the final frame were not from foul shots and they finished with a 60-50 victory.
“I thought our defense was really good in the second half,” said Coach Jones. “We had our hands up, we had a lot of deflections and didn’t give them anything easy. We also won the rebound advantage 32-20. If we can defend and rebound and hit our free throws we will be in a lot of games. This was a great team win. Everyone stepped up and had some big moments and contributed and that’s what we need.
Preston had three players in double figures: Steven Roberts 10, Braden Hess 12, and Gabe Hammons 22. Cole Harris added seven points and 11 rebounds, Brecker Knapp had seven points, and Tyler Lindhardt two.