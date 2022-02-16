The Indians opened the 4A District 5 tournament on the road Feb. 15 (score unavailable at press time) after splitting their final games of the regular season. A win on Tuesday sends Preston to Game 2 against Century on Thursday, Feb. 17 and a loss to Game 3 on Feb. 22, both at 7 p.m. and on the road.
Preston opened the season with a win over Burley and closed it the same way on Feb. 11. Though the game did not start how they had hoped, Preston persevered.
Trailing 24-30, Steven Roberts hit a three at the buzzer to make it 27-30 at the half. The Indians went on to finish strong, outscoring the Bobcats 27-16 in the second half for a 54-46 win.
Druw Jones led the team with 19 points, followed by Tyler Lindhardt and Cam Hobbs with eight each and Brecker Knapp with seven.
Against Blackfoot on Feb. 8 Preston trailed 33-45 at the half, but fought back after the break to make a game of it. At the end the Indians were edged on the road by Blackfoot, 70-66.
Still down nine points to start the final frame Preston battled hard and nearly pulled out the win. With the score 66-67 and 5.4 on the clock, the Indians had to foul and ran out of time when the Broncos made both free throws.
Jones led the team with 23 points, followed by Lindhardt with 16 and Knapp with 12 points and 10 rebounds.