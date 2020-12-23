The Indians remain undefeated in duels at 11-0 after a successful home meet on Dec. 16. Preston won 57-24 over Logan and 42-34 over Grace. Emery Thorson is the lone Indian still undefeated this season.
Jayden Perkins battled through four rounds of overtime to to win his match, making it not only the most exciting of the night but also the most tiring.
“Great matches tonight for Preston,” said Coach Doug Higley. “A big shout out to Jayden Perkins 152 who won his match in overtime against Grace.”
Preston will not wrestle again until after the New Year.