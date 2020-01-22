The Indians are sitting comfortably at the top of the Great Basin conference after two more district wins last week, and they intend to keep it that way. They traveled to Minico on Tuesday, Jan. 21, for a game with the second seeded Spartans, and host Jerome Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30.
Against Burley on Jan. 18, the Indians broke open a tight first quarter with a 27-point second quarter, widening the gap from 17-13 to 42-26, at the half and Preston never looked back.
“In the second and third quarters we picked up the pace and shots started to fall,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “We made the extra pass and played good team baskeball. We scored 55 points between the second and third quarters and a lot of that was in transition. Luke Smellie has 10 assists and we had four guys in double figures.”
The 93-72 win was big step toward their goal of another district title.
Ty Hyde led the team in scoring with 23 points, Scott Dunn chipped in 18, Garrett Ward 13, Gabe Hammons 10, Cooper Hobson nine, Smellie and Harris eight each, and Rett Robertson four.
The Indians faced their northern rivals on Jan. 17, in front of a packed house. The crowd was exuberant and Pocatello fans had much to cheer about, in the first half.
Preston trailed 13-15 at the end of the first quarter but began to pick things up in the second and took a 32-26 lead to the locker room.
A 28-point third quarter put the game out of reach for Pokey who trailed the home team 40-60 to start the fourth and their fans went silent. Preston was able to sub out their starters and gain a solid 79-55 victory over a tough defensive team.
“I thought we had a great team effort,” said Jones. “The first half Ty and Luke were in foul trouble and our bench, Rett Robertson, Gabe Hammons, and Cooper Hobson really stepped up and gave us the lead right before halftime. Third quarter we picked up the pace and really got up and down the court and got some easy baskets in transition. We outscored Pocatello 28-14 in the third quarter and that was the difference. It was a good balanced attack with four guys in double figures.”
The return of Cooper Hobson, who drained a three in the second quarter to the chants of “Cooper’s back, Cooper’s back,” was a great boost to the team, and his role will expand as they work him back into the rotation.
Dunn led the team with 20, followed by Hyde at 18 and Smellie with 12. Cole Harris added 10, Hammons 6, Robertson 5, Hobson and Braden Hess three each and, Ward 2.