Preston ended their season with a 13-36 loss against Shelley in game one of the state playoffs. The two teams had faced each other at the beginning of the season back in August, where Shelley overtook Preston 15-6. Despite Friday's setback, Preston still recorded their season winning record since going 7-3 in 2010.
"It was definitely an encouraging season, not just on the field, but off the field with a great group of players, a great group of young men to work with," said Eric Thorson, Preston's head coach. "And they won some tough games, they learned a lot of lessons through the season and it was a very memorable season. Obviously, we didn't play our best tonight, but that won't define all the great things and memories of this season."
In the first quarter, Preston started out in control of the game. With three minutes left on the clock Brecker Knapp completed a 21 yard touchdown toss and run to Emery Thorson. Owen Pearson followed up with a P.A.T and put Preston on the board first.
The second quarter, Shelley woke up and scored. Preston fumbled the ball and Shelley recovered and ran the ball back for a touchdown. At the end of the first half Shelley stole another turnover from Preston to score again. In the 3rd quarter Preston's defense fought hard with the help of Colton Fransis, Rhett Larson, and Corbain Winward.
Back on offense, Knapp completed to Chevy Nelson for a much needed 1st down. Thorson followed up with a completed pitch from Knapp but it wasn't enough to keep the drive going and Preston turned the ball over on downs.
Preston's defense saw some big stops once again, this time from Emery Thorson, Chevy Nelson, and a sack from Cord Evanson that stopped Shelley from scoring.
Preston excelled at getting turnovers throughout the season, but unfortunately didn't have any Friday. Shelley took advantage and capitalized when Shelley intercepted and scored to end a promising drive for Preston.
Preston answered back to put up some respectable points when Knapp completed a long touchdown pass to Tyler Lindhardt.
The last turnover is when Shelley intercepted and took possession. That sealed Preston's fate and Shelley took the win.
Knapp completed 22 of 38 passes for 221 yards for Preston, which got 83 yards receiving from Lindhardt and 72 yards from Chevy Nelson. Charles Iverson racked up 85 yards on 11 rushing attempts. Emery Thorson contributed with 46 yards on the ground and another 45 by passing.
Emery Thorson finished with a team-high 10 tackles. Eight tackles from Charles Iverson and seven each from Ashton Madsen, Rhett Larson and Cord Evanson.