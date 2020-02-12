With just two games left in the regular season no one can topple the Indians from their number one status in the district. Their 78-51 victory over Minico on Feb. 5 secured top seed for the upcoming district tournament.
They travel to Burley on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Pocatello on Friday, Feb. 14 for games at 7:30 p.m. Preston beat both teams by 20 plus points earlier in the season adding plenty of motivation for those teams to bring their best game to the court.
Before the game Preston honored six seniors, Ty Hyde, Scott Dunn, Luke Smellie, Garrett Ward, Cooper Hobson and Rett Robertson. The senior members of the Pep Band, Phi-Dels and Cheer squad were also recognized.
Being Preston’s closest competition and the only conference team to challenge them right up to the buzzer, Minico came to town on Feb. 5 believing they could take a game from the Indians in their house. They were sorely disappointed.
Instead, Preston overcame a slow start and extended their winning streak to 14. The Indians trailed 18-20 at the end of the first quarter but outscored the Spartans 16-8 in the second for a six-point lead.
Minico held on until the third quarter where the score was tied 40-40 before Preston went on a 12-0 run and pulled away for good. A three-point play by Cole Harris and dunks by Luke Smellie and Ty Hyde were exclamation points of the run.
The Indians outscored the second-place Spartans by a 38-11 margin over the final 12 or so minutes of game.
“The first half was a little shaky, the first quarter back and forth, and Minico came to play,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. “They’re a solid team, but second half we finally (started) playing our game, playing our style, and a much better second half and a great win for us. ... Just a great team effort.”
Hyde led the Indians with 22 points and blocked at least four shots. Smellie added 14 points, Scott Dunn 12 and Harris eight. Hobson and Gabe Hammons chipped in seven each, Brecker Knapp four and Robertson three.