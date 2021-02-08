Preston secured top seed in the upcoming 4A District 5 Tournament when they defeated Century on Feb. 5. They also defeated Highland earlier in the week in a non-conference game. The Indians close out the regular season at home on Wednesday, Feb. 10, against Burley at 7:30 p.m. for senior night.
Though the Diamondbacks led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, visiting Preston used a 14-point second quarter to take the lead and never relinquished it. Holding Century to just two points in the quarter was key to the Indian victory.
Leading 38-37 going into the fourth, Preston held on to a 49-44 advantage after a 9-2 Century run in the final minutes of the game. Free throws by Gabe Hammons with five seconds to go put the game out of reach and Preston won 51-44.
Braden Hess led the team with 17 points. Cole Harris added nine, Treyger Shumway eight, Brecker Knapp and Gabe Hammons six each, Druw Jones three and Rhett Larsen two.
At home against Highland on Feb. 3, Preston took an early lead, 23-12, in the first quarter and rolled to victory. After limiting the Rams to three points in the second quarter they took a 41-15 advantage to the locker room.
Highland perked up after the break and scored 17 points, but the Indians didn’t let them close the gap with 23 points of their own. Neither team scored well in the fourth and Preston won 69-38.
Harris led the scoring with 22 points. Hammons added 18 and Hess and Knapp seven each. Rhett Larson and Shumway chipped in four each while Steven Roberts and Tyler Lindhardt netted two each. Tate Priestley added one.