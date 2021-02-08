Preston secured top seed in the upcoming 4A District 5 Tournament when they defeated Century on Feb. 5. They also defeated Highland earlier in the week in a non-conference game. The Indians close out the regular season at home on Wednesday, Feb. 10, against Burley at 7:30 p.m. for senior night. Pictured is Druw Jones setting up the offense for Preston. See the full story and photo galleries at www.prestoncitizen.com/sports.