Indians smash Burley with 51-13 win

Preston will take on the Pocatello Indians at the Holt Arena on Friday. If PHS beats the Indian’s from the North, they will be guaranteed a place at the state playoffs. The team encourages the community to come cheer them on as they head up their rivals in a game that will be one fan’s won’t want to miss.
In Burley Friday night, Preston didn’t let the news of being voted out of the Great Basin 10 Conference last week and forced into a three school conference upset their game. Instead they made an impressive blow-out, winning 51-13.
The team has much to celebrate: a winning season, record breaking stats, and the number one-ranked passing quarterback in the Great Basin Conference. The 6'7" senior, Ty Hyde leads the conference with a collected 1,627 passing yards this season alone. And it is just his second season as quarterback.
The team honored him and 25 other seniors Friday night before they led their team to victory against the Burley Bobcats. It was Preston’s final home game of the season. The tone of senior night in years past has a heavy feeling, but this year the team was in high spirits.
Andrew Iverson started things off by running the ball 60 yards on the first down play. Hyde followed up with a 10 yard touchdown pass to Garrett Ward only 30 seconds into the game.
Burley’s offence took control on the Indian’s 11-yard line after a stop by Dane Keller. Austin Liberty followed with a sack and a loss of nine yards for Burley and turned the ball back over to the Indians.
Isaiah Smith and Iverson worked together rushing the ball up the field. Iverson followed by with a 27-yard run and set Preston up in scoring distance. Hyde completed to a 24-yard touchdown pass to his cousin, Cole Harris, who followed with a two point conversion that put Preston on top 12 to 0.
Second quarter saw more points for Preston with a 47-yard touchdown pass by Harris. Burley answered by scoring with a rush up the left side. Back on offence, Smith completed a 73-yard touchdown pass on the first play attempt, and Ward completed his second P.A.T. of the night.
Burley answered with a 28-yard touchdown pass, spurring on the Indian's offense. Hyde completed another 28-yard touchdown pass to Harris and Ward’s P.A.T. put Preston 35-13 at the half.
Preston’s dominating defensive game was highlighted again in the second half as the Indians turned over the ball in four quick downs. Iverson and Ward ran the ball toward the goal line and finished up with Iverson scoring. The P.A.T. was made by Preston’s freshman, Owen Pearson.
Preston’s return put Burley on the Indian’s 20-yard line. Defense held the Bobcats when Zay Davis brought Burley’s ball carrier down at the 21-yard line. Lincoln Bradford took a turn at running the ball to set the Indian’s up at the 15-yard line. Preston fumbled and Burley recovered at the 7-yard line.
With five minutes left in the third quarter, Preston’s defense returned on the field after the first turn over of the night. Burley snapped the ball and Smith got in the back field, taking the feet right out from under the Bobcat’s quarterback in the end zone, giving a safety for Preston.
Indian offense retuned the ball to scoring distance by Smith. Freshman, Emery Thorson replaced Ty Hyde as quarterback while Hyde called the plays. Thorson ran the ball to the 20-yard line then followed up by handing the ball off to Tait Rawlings who ran in a touchdown. Again, freshman kicker, Pearson made the P.A.T.
Fourth quarter saw J.V. quarterback, Brecker Knapp in action. Hyde continued to call the plays from the sidelines next to head Coach Thorson. The entire offensive line switched out with Preston’s JV team. Iverson’s younger brother, Charles, ran the ball for a combined 52 yards in one quarter.
“It was a fantastic game,” said senior Dane Keller. “We all played great. We had some amazing plays and teamwork out there tonight.”
Defensive coach, Justin Perry was thrilled. “First off, the way the seniors came out and performed the way they did added to the rest of the way the team played. It was phenomenal. To start out and play the game the way we’ve been wanting to all season by starting out hard and never letting up is commendable. They all played really well," he said.
“I feel like we came out ready and better than we were expecting,” said senior Liam Ratchford. “We have to come and show up in the first half like we did tonight the rest of the season. Now, we have to prepare and make sure practice goes smooth so we can be ready to get Pocatello next.”
Senior Scott Dunn had a new experience and perspective this week after coming off his injury at Minico where he suffered a broken arm during a tackle.
“I think the boys played amazing,” said Dunn. “You know, it’s a different perspective watching from the sidelines, but I get to see what’s going on more, so when the guys come off I can coach them. But, I feel like we played good as a team tonight and we'll be good for Pocky next week.”
Regarding the injury he sustained in the prior game, Dunn was hopeful and able to comment about his future in this season.
“I realized I was really hurt after I tackled the guy, rolled over, and realized my arm was out of place. I knew it was broken,” Dunn chuckled. “Depending on how long the guys can go into the playoffs, I could potentially be back for the semi’s or the championship. If not, I’ll be back for basketball for sure.”
Andrew Iverson led offensive stats with 172 yards rushing, Isaiah Smith with 94 yards receiving, and Ty Hyde collected 219 yards passing.
Across the board, defense was exceptional stat-wise. Smith had two tackles, a sack with three yards loss, and a safety. Dane Keller had eight tackles, Davis 11 tackles and a fumble recovery while Austin Ward had three tackles and an interception at the end of the fourth quarter and returned seven yards. Conner Shaffer, Parker Gilbert and Rhett Larsen each had three tackles. Gordon Knapp had four tackles and one with a two-yard loss. Austin Liberty collected four hurrying the quarterback as well as two sacks with a combined 13 yards lost.
“We were fortunate that things worked out tonight,” said Eric Thorson, head coach to the Indians. “It’s great to get that fifth win and have a winning season. It’s a great time of year for football. Now, we’ve got to look forward to trying to beat Pocky so that we can get into the playoffs.”
There was no final walk of the gridiron that the seniors traditionally make at the end of the game on senior night. This year the seniors said their season isn’t over and they have plans to keep playing all the way to the end.
“We are happy,” said Isaiah Smith. “We aren’t even thinking about the end of our season yet.”