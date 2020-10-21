It was a bitter day for Preston on Oct. 15, when Century came from behind to claim the 4A District 5 Soccer title. Second place was no consolation as only one team advances to state. The bitterness though was not just about the season ending. It was about being up 3-1 with 10 minutes to go, feeling the exhilaration of being almost there, and then the letdown of being unable to hold off the Diamondbacks and force another game.
Though disappointing, the Indians made Century earn every goal. They played well, going from a 0-4 loss against Century in their first matchup, to tying them three times. Without the Golden Goal rule which declares the game over as soon as someone scores in overtime in tournament games, who knows.
“I think our team played phenomenally as a whole,” Coach Kira Matthews said. “Top to bottom, it takes our whole team, and our boys know that and they rely on one another for that.”
Preston came out confident and it showed. Keeper Zach Burnett stymied Century with multiple saves in the first half including one on a breakaway and a block at the back post.
Early in the half Tyce Shumway volleyed in a goal from the right side of the box to make it 1-0.
Century tied it 1-1 early in the second half but Preston was up to the challenge. Ty Miller took a through ball past the Century keeper and buried an open look for a 2-1 lead. Next Kadin Reese made the most of a free kick that curled in just under the crossbar. The team was jubilant and it looked like they had it in the bag, but it was not to be.
Century striker Brayden Stouse scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation to tie it 3-3 and the Diamondbacks found the back of the net in overtime, winning it with the golden goal.
At home on Oct. 13 the Indians eliminated Pocatello with a 1-0 win. With just one minute to go in the first half the hosts gained the advantage when Reese scored on a breakaway and went one on one with the keeper.
The hometown Indians limited their northern rivals’ opportunities and it paid off with a 1-0 win allowing them to stay alive for another showdown with Century.