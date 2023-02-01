Support Local Journalism

The Indians split their home games last week falling to Hillcrest and beating Highland. They host Pocatello tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for senior night and hope to avenge their earlier season loss on their home court. They will honor five seniors and their parents before the game. They finish out the regular season at Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. JV and freshmen play both games at 6 p.m.

Against 5A highland on Jan. 27 Preston led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and a 10-2 run in the second helped the widen the gap to 25-15 at the half. After the break Highland got back into the game and made it a one point game early in the fourth. Preston answered every time the Rams got close and made six of eight free throws down the stretch to seal the win 49-37.


