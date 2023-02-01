The Indians split their home games last week falling to Hillcrest and beating Highland. They host Pocatello tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for senior night and hope to avenge their earlier season loss on their home court. They will honor five seniors and their parents before the game. They finish out the regular season at Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. JV and freshmen play both games at 6 p.m.
Against 5A highland on Jan. 27 Preston led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and a 10-2 run in the second helped the widen the gap to 25-15 at the half. After the break Highland got back into the game and made it a one point game early in the fourth. Preston answered every time the Rams got close and made six of eight free throws down the stretch to seal the win 49-37.
Cam Hobbs, Druw Jones and Tate Hess all had 10 points each followed by Kade Lords with nine. Tytan Knapp and Cruz Harris chipped in four each and Wil Hamblin three.
The Indians held their own against Hillcrest on Jan. 25 right down to the wire. They trailed 15-16 at the end of the first quarter and led 30-29 at the half. In the third quarter both teams scored 13 points but Hillcrest took the lead early in the fourth. The Indians fought back to within three at the 15 second mark but were out of time. They had to foul and Hillcrest made their foul shots to put the game out of reach. Preston fell to the defending 4A state champions 61-67.
Hobbs led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Kaden Larsen and Jones with 10 apiece. Tate Hess added nine and Cruz Harris seven. Knapp, Hamblin and Lords added two points each.
