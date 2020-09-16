The Indians play their first conference games this week against Pocatello on the road Sep. 15 (score unavailable at press time) and they host Century on Thursday, Sep. 17 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sep. 22 they will be back in Pocatello to face highland at 4:30 p.m. The Rams will be itching for revenge on the loss Preston inflicted last week.
At home against Skyline on Sep. 10, Skyline scored first at about 27 minutes in but Preston came back to tie it 1-1 on a free kick by Kadin Reece. Skyline scored again in the second half and went up 3-1 when they made a PK. Preston’’s final goal was on a Reece throw-in that bounced off the Grizzlies for an own goal.
“We didn’t show up to play our game til the last ten minutes,” said Coach Kira Mathews. “We have a lot of potential. It’s just a matter of us deciding to use it.”
In a home game against Highland the Indians scored first at the 12 minute mark. Stratton Daley took a pass from Reece for the goal. Highland buried a PK 28 minutes in, to tie it 1-1 at the half.
In the second half Preston stepped up and battled for possession in the air resulting in two header goals. Seven minutes into the second half Reece scored a header on a Tyce Shumway corner kick and about a minute and a half later Ty Miller did the same on a throw-in by Reece.
Highland was unable to overcome the deficit and Preston won 3-1.
“Overall a great game,” said Mathews. “We came determined and ready to play from top to bottom. Start to finish. We connected today and played very well together. We were strong defensively and made very few mistakes. Every one of the boys played great today.”