Preston prevailed over Highland last week but could not duplicate their earlier win over Pocatello. They finished up conference play at home against Century on Sept. 29 (score not unavailable at press time). Thursday, Oct. 1 will be on the road against at 4:30 p.m. The final home game of the season and Senior Night will be played against Twin Falls at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.
At home against Pocatello on Sept. 24, the Indians played hard but failed to finish their chances. With about five minutes left in the game, Pocatello managed to connect on a corner kick and head the ball into the goal for a 1-0 lead. The final five minutes were not enough for Preston to rally leaving them with a disappointing district loss.
On the road against Highland on Set. 22, the Indians took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Tucker Daley found the back of the net assisted by Tyce Shumway.
Highland came out strong in the second half and tied it 1-1 but Preston stepped up as well. Deklan Haslam gave the Indians a 2-1 advantage and Hunter Facer added an insurance goal for a 3-1 victory sweeping the season series with the Rams. Ty Miller assisted both second-half goals.
”We played well today,” Preston coach Kira Matthews said. “We connected passes, found each other’s feet and finished.”