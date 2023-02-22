...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Tate Hess challenges Century’s Charlie Horrocks and powers his way to the hoop.
The Indians await the winner of Tuesday’s elimination game between Century and Pocatello (score unavailable at press time) after beating both in the 4A District 5 tournament. The Indians host the winner on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and if they win will be the district champions. A loss would send them back to Pocatello to play the winner one more time in a final showdown.
Preston finally broke a five game losing streak to Pocatello on Feb. 17 in Pocatello. The win put them in great position as the district tournament winds down. The Indians led 11-10 after one quarter of play and held a 31-27 advantage at the half. Pocatello came back and took a one point lead at the buzzer on a three pointer by Julian Bowie in the third but Preston made big freethrows down the stretch and won 57-54 outscoring the Thunder 15-11.
Tate Hess was key with his 27 points including four freethrows near the end of the game that kept Pocatello at bay.
At home against Century on Feb. 15, the Indians led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead to 30-23 at the half. Eighteen points in each of the following quarters sealed the victory for Preston 66-52.
Elias Blackhawk buried a 3-pointer to give Century their first and only lead of the game at 23-22 with 3:28 remaining in the second quarter. Jones called a timeout and Preston promptly responded with a 8-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-balls by Druw Jones. The hosts led by at least six points the rest of the way.
Hess led the charge with 17 points. Cam Hobbs followed closely with 15 points and Jones added 10, Cam Hobbs nine and Wil Hamblin six. Kade Lords chipped in four points, Kaden Larsen three and Tytan Knapp two.
