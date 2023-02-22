Support Local Journalism

The Indians await the winner of Tuesday’s elimination game between Century and Pocatello (score unavailable at press time) after beating both in the 4A District 5 tournament. The Indians host the winner on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and if they win will be the district champions. A loss would send them back to Pocatello to play the winner one more time in a final showdown.

Preston finally broke a five game losing streak to Pocatello on Feb. 17 in Pocatello. The win put them in great position as the district tournament winds down. The Indians led 11-10 after one quarter of play and held a 31-27 advantage at the half. Pocatello came back and took a one point lead at the buzzer on a three pointer by Julian Bowie in the third but Preston made big freethrows down the stretch and won 57-54 outscoring the Thunder 15-11.


