The Preston Indians opened the boys basketball season hosting a jamboree and opened the regular season at home against Burley. They travel to Syracuse High School tonight, Dec. 1 to play at 7 p.m. And will be at home against Highland at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. JV plays at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 1 and freshman at 3:30 p.m. Both JV and freshmen play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.
On Nov. 27 Preston started off slow and trailed 6-10 at the end of the first quarter against Burley. They were able to settle in and find their rhythm in the second quarter where they closed the gap and then took the lead 25-23 but needed a three pointer at the buzzer to keep it and take a 26-25 edge to the locker room.
Late in the third quarter the Indians picked it up again to make it 41-36 going into the fourth.
Despite being outrebounded 30-27 and making just four of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and five of 20 in the game, Preston came away with a 49-44 victory mainly due to their defense.
“I thought our defense was really good in the second half and we were able to get stops down the stretch,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “Burley was a solid team. They defended well, shot the ball well and had some size. We need to get out in transition better and need to execute better on the offensive end. There were lots of positives for a first game and a new group so we will keep working,” Jones said.
In the jamboree on Nov. 23, Preston lost to Madison 28-33 and beat West Side 35-34.