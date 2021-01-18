The Indians split their games last week losing to Hillcrest and defeating Mountain Crest. They opened league play on the road against Pocatello Jan. 19 (score unavailable at press time) and travel to Hillcret on Thursday, Jan. 21 for a 7:30 p.m. game. On Saturday, Jan. 23 they continue on the road to Twin Falls to play at 2:30 p.m.
“Our conference is loaded this year, said Coach Tyler Jones. “All three teams are good and it's tough that only one team will make it to state this year when all three have been ranked in the top 5 most of the season.”
At home against Hillcrest on Jan 13 Preston led 14-13 at the end of one and 27-25 at the half after six ties and 10 lead changes.
The Indians went cold in the third quarter and Hillcrest, the third ranked team in Idaho, took full advantage going up 42-33.
Preston cut the deficit to four early in the fourth but couldn’t hold on and the Knights went on to win it 65-51. A 6-0 run and 13 free-throws by Hillcrest in the quarter left Preston without options.
“We had 17 turnovers for the game and were pretty stagnant offense, “said Jones. “We need to be able to execute better and we got out rebounded as well. Hillcrest is a really good team and outworked us and outplayed us in every part of the game.”
At Mountain Crest on Jan. 12 the Preston boys started strong. An 18-4 lead in the first quarter set the tone for their 63-42 victory and fourth straight win.
“I felt like we came out with a lot of energy and focus and had a good balanced team effort and got a good road win,” said Jones. “We rebounded really well and were able to get out in transition and get some east baskets.”
Brayden Hess led the team with 13 points, followed by Brecker Knapp and Gabe Hammons with nine each and Cole Harris with eight.