Tryger Shumway elevates over Isaac Davis of Hillcrest for two. The Indians lost to Hillcrest and defeated Mountain Crest last week. They opened league play on the road against Pocatello Jan. 19, and travel to Hillcrest on Thursday, Jan. 21, for a 7:30 p.m. game. On Saturday, Jan. 23, they continue on the road to Twin Falls to play at 2:30 p.m. “Our conference is loaded this year, said Coach Tyler Jones. “All three teams are good and it’s tough that only one team will make it to state this year when all three have been ranked in the top five most of the season.”