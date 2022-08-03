The Franklin County Commission meeting began with the usual update on the courthouse addition/remodel by Randy Henrie. The footings should be done by Aug. 19 and the walls are currently being poured offsite. Though the pad is complete, the new generator has been pushed back. A time to shut down the entire courthouse to move the main electrical panel will be scheduled.
Shauna Geddes presented the Duane Eberly Class I permit. The three lot subdivision on 4800 South with no water shares or culinary water was approved.
Birch Creek Culinary Water represented by Casey Wilde and Jay Wilde asked the commissioners about the information and requirements for applying for grants and whether they go through the county. The commissioners gave them names of people to contact who can guide them.
A GIS mapping agreement and update provided by Eric Sant was discussed and approved with a 5% cost of living increase. All in attendance agreed that the service has been a big improvement over what was available before and has been very helpful to their departments, making it well worth the cost.
Deputy Jeff Nate and Sheriff Dave Fryar, who attended by phone, requested a raise for dispatch to help retain employees. The raise was approved and it was noted that dispatch and juvenile officers had recently been granted Rule of 80 status instead of Rule of 90 by the Idaho legislature. This means employees may collect their retirement benefits once the sum of their age and years of service equals 80.
A public hearing was held concerning an increase in DMV administration fees from $4 to $6. There was no public comment so the hearing was closed and a decision will be made at the next meeting.
Kevin Olsen provided an update on the cannery which he believes will be very busy in the coming season. He noted that the price of #10 cans has doubled. The cannery is well stocked and ready. He also spoke of the gun range and the need for a new ordinance which will be discussed in the next meeting. How to accommodate long-range .22 shooters was discussed and signage for the donation box.
The county gravel pit in Weston adjacent to Campbell property will remain county property and an MOU will be arranged with the Buttars, which will allow the county to remove the remaining gravel in the pit in the amount of approximately 6,500 cubic yards.
The ambulance appreciation dinner will be held Aug. 24 and the commissioners are cooking. The employee appreciation dinner will be Sept. 19.