The Franklin County Commission meeting began with the usual update on the courthouse addition/remodel by Randy Henrie. The footings should be done by Aug. 19 and the walls are currently being poured offsite. Though the pad is complete, the new generator has been pushed back. A time to shut down the entire courthouse to move the main electrical panel will be scheduled.

Shauna Geddes presented the Duane Eberly Class I permit. The three lot subdivision on 4800 South with no water shares or culinary water was approved.

