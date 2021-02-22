Franklin County Search & Rescue spent much of Feb. 21 in the mountains helping injured snowmobilers.
A call came into the Franklin County Dispatch at noon that a person had been injured in a snowmobile accident and possibly had a broken leg. They were located in Boss Canyon, which is in the Franklin Basin Area.
Franklin County S&R crews, assisted by Cache Search and Rescue were able to bring them off the mountain. The injured person was taken out of Franklin Basin to Utah, as it was a shorter trip to where an ambulance could be staged.
During that call another came in to help seven snowmobilers in the top of Litz Basin. They were lost due to low visibility, low on fuel, and had one person in the group who was injured from a stick to the eye, said Josh Purser of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Search and rescue was able to reach them and quickly transport the injured male out where emergency medical services were staged to transport him to FCMC.
Franklin County's S&R team is made up of 21 active volunteers and 24 associate members from Franklin County.