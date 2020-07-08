The Idaho Transportation Department is asking for input on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Improvement Program (ITIP). The 2021-2027 draft ITIP is a seven-year plan of the state’s transportation improvements, and all stakeholders are encouraged to participate.
Projects can range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. In all, the draft ITIP includes projects in all 44 counties and all modes of transportation. Projects were selected based on technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.
A complete breakdown of the draft plan can be found at itd.idaho.gov/funding, as well as an interactive map that allows users to learn about projects by narrowing it down to specific categories and locations.
A few of the major projects in Southeast Idaho include:
I-15: Inkom Road and Bridge reconstruction and improvements (FY23)
I-86/I-15: System interchange and bridge reconstruction (FY24)
I-15: Fort Hall Interchange bridge replacement (FY23)
US-30: Bear Lake wildlife crossing and fencing improvements (FY23)
Comments will be taken from July 1-31 and can be e-mailed to ITDcommunication@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to:
ITIP – Comments
Attn: Aubrie Spence
P.O. Box 7129
Boise, ID 83707
Paper copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting Aubrie at (208) 334-8119.
All comments will be reviewed, incorporated into the ITIP where appropriate, and responses will be sent in August once the comment period has ended.
After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October.
The Idaho Transportation Department is responsible for all highways on the State Highway System – interstates, state highways and U.S. routes. All other roads are under the jurisdiction of the local, city or county entity.