When choosing a large shade tree, one must always deal with a conundrum — there is an inverse relationship between quality of tree and rate of growth. Trees that grow fast and produce quick shade tend to be short lived, weak limbed and disease/pest prone. Quality broadleaf trees generally grow more slowly. There is absolutely nothing wrong with planting a fast-growing tree like a cottonwood, or green ash. You just need to understand that they are what they are. They will produce usable shade and greenery within a 5 to 10-year span. Eventually (20-50 years) insects and disease create health issues and limbs come crashing down. While they will live much longer, their days are numbered. There are exceptions but this is the general trend. We want everything now and the human life span is only 80-90 years old. So, we often choose the quicker option despite the consequences.
A good solution to the trade-off is to plan ahead and plant both a quick shade variety and a longer-term ‘investment tree’ at the same time. It takes forethought and patience, but this can be accomplished in most situations. We plan for retirement. We should plan for our yard with the same mentality. Here are a few investment trees to consider. All are adapted to our climate and high pH soils.
Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) – Sometimes called a living fossil, this unique species has been around a long time. There have been fossils of this tree dating back 270 million years. It has no insect or disease problems. It’s characteristic fan-shaped leaves turn yellow in fall. It does best in full sun but can handle some shade. It copes with most soils. You should make sure to purchase only male trees of this species as the fruit of the female ginkgo tree is messy and stinks.
Bur oak (Quercus macrocarpa) — Bur oak is relatively free of severe insect and disease problems. It is fairly tolerant of soil compaction and heavy clays. Bur oak does not tolerate flooding or saturated soils. Bur oak is very drought tolerant and handles many types of stresses, making it extremely long-lived. It should be planted in full to nearly full sun. Though it may not exhibit iron deficiencies, in our area its growth rate can be accelerated with the addition of EDDHA iron chelate.
Common Hackberry (Celtis occidentalis) – Though it can resemble the undesirable Siberian Elm, it does not share the elm’s filthy habits and weedy nature. This tree is faster growing than the other trees listed here yet still has their quality characteristics. It is drought and clay tolerant and can handle more shade than the others. There are a few insects that feed on common hackberry but trees are not typically harmed by their presence.
Kentucky coffeetree (Gymnocladus dioicus) — An excellent landscape tree that is seldom planted, but should be. Its seed pods, resembling large pea pods, can be somewhat messy, but usually are not abundant. It tolerates most soils and prefers full sun. It has a ‘coarse’ texture that creates variety in landscapes.
Finding and purchasing these trees can be challenging. Tree dealers with local experience are more likely to sell them. Be willing to spend more. Remember, you are making a long-term investment in this tree. The quality is worth the price.
The best time to have planted a tree is 30 years ago, the next best time is right now. Time passes quicker than we think and the investment in a quality tree will pay dividends sooner than you imagine.