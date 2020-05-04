Inza Wheeler, 86, of Hacienda Heights, California and formerly of Preston, passed away on Thursday, April 16, at the home of her son. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 08, 2020, at the Preston City Cemetery, Preston, Idaho. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will hold a very brief 15-minute viewing at the cemetery prior to the services.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State St. Preston, Idaho. The full obituary is posted on our website www.franklincountyfuneral.com Please share a memory of Inza or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute on her page.