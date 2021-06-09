Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) announced that Alyssa Kirkbride Dyer, of Preston, is the recipient of a $2,000 Tony Elfering Memorial Scholarship.
Dyer was recognized at IRWA’s Annual Spring Conference Banquet on May 26. She was selected for the scholarship based on her essay about “The Importance of Clean, Safe Water in My Life,” her letters of recommendation, grade point average, activities, and that she has a parent who works for an IRWA member utility. Her father, Glen Kirkbride, is the Water Operator and Maintenance Supervisor for the City of Weston.
Dyer graduated from Preston High School in 2017. She attended Utah State University and did an internship as a middle school counselor at North Cache Middle School in Richmond, Utah, while going to college and working. She graduated from Utah State University in early May with a bachelor of science degree in social work. She has just started a graduate master of social work program which is an additional two-year degree. She wants to continue helping people in the field of social work when she graduates.
Idaho Rural Water Association is a non-profit association comprised of 388 water and wastewater utility systems in Idaho that primarily serve populations of 10,000 or less. IRWA’s mission is to provide technical assistance, training, and a strong representative voice for the benefit of Idaho’s drinking water and wastewater utility systems.
Tony Elfering was a Wastewater Technician for IRWA who died in a tragic motorcycle accident in 2009. IRWA and the Elfering Family wanted to keep his memory alive, so they established a scholarship program for children of operators and employees in the industry.