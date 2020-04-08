Idaho's Transportation Department has released data that sheds a new light on how people are responding to Gov. Little's Stay-Home Order.
According to information gathered by the new ITD traffic tracking tool ArcGIS, Franklin County residents have reduced their use of Highway 91 by as much as 38% on some days, as little as 18% on others.
The tool uses preliminary data to provide information faster in an easy-to-understand format. This information can help government leaders gauge ongoing economic activity. Emergency services can look to ensure critical transportation routes remain open.
“Traffic data like this is desired by numerous groups,” said Margaret Pridmore, Roadway Data Manager for ITD. “This will provide information closer to real-time than our traditional measurements. That information is helpful as decision-makers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Early results have shown a decline in travel across the state. For example, the week after COVID-19 was first confirmed in Idaho, there was an estimated 30% drop in trips on the connector. Following the stay-home order from Governor Brad Little, traffic dropped an additional estimated 25% at that location.
“One interesting thing we observed occurred in Eastern Idaho. While traffic volumes typically decreased in the days after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Idaho, I-15 traffic increased for several days. Personnel in those districts observed a lot of Canadians heading home in fear that the US-Canada border could be closed in the near future.” That border did officially close on March 20 as well as the southern border with Mexico.
The data is not as thoroughly vetted for quality as normal, meaning some abnormalities may arise. However, Pridmore is leading a team to provide the best quality information on a short deadline as can be achieved. The information is updated within 72 hours of the data being received.
Traffic along HWY 91 between Preston and Banida has dropped by an average of 26% and Preston to Franklin 24.5%. Each week since March 1, traffic rate has dropped a little lower.
Prior to the shutdown Mondays showed a significant increase in activity from weekend numbers that slowly built throughout the week to peak on Fridays across the state. Since the order weekdays have equalized, with Friday being at or even below Monday statistics. Sunday continues to have the least amount of traffic and all days of the week show a significant reduction from baseline numbers tracked earlier in the year.
The numbers are encouraging to those who hope to slow the spread of COVID-19. It shows that people are making an effort to comply with the stay at home order.