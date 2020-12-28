After 37 years of running video rentals and sales at Adventure Video, LuJean Young is retiring. The store's last day of business will be Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Since mid-December, Young has been selling her collection of 15,000 videos, both VHS and DVD - her store being one of the last video stores left in the country as most people have turned to streaming for their entertainment. She still has thousands of videos to sell, she says, and has had a store full of patrons purchasing them and the crafts at the Yellow Brick Road Consignment portion of her building, since Dec. 18.
Young has sold her building to Todd Goodsell, who owns and operates Franklin County Funeral Home in the building north of Adventure Video. He intends on expanding the funeral home into the larger space.
Ironically, Adventure Video began in 1983, where the funeral home is now. At that time, it was known as Tee's and Tack. Video rentals were conducted there until 1993, when the opportunity to buy Adventure Video's current space came available from Mel's Drug.
In 2010, she followed the advice of her son, Terrance, and diversified her business by bringing in craft consignments, calling it the Yellow Brick Road. LuJean's daughter, Mallory, took over organizing the space for vendors.
Young has enjoyed working with the public as well as the youth she has employed over the years. Many of them, as well as her customers, have become her friends. While she intends to spend more time with family, especially her husband, David, who drives long-haul trucks. She also intends to continue converting VHS to DVD for customers as well as offering her Napoleon Dynamite memorabilia online. She can be reached at 208-339-3845.
"I'm grateful for everyone, grateful for the business and customers, and crafters and employees," she said as she busily rang up video and craft sales.