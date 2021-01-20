Loyd Lewis, who fought with his twin brother, Boyd, on Iwo Jima during WWII, passed away at his home in Logan, Utah, on Jan. 13, 2021. He was 95 years old.
Loyd and Boyd were attending Preston High School when they enlisted to serve in the war. They were both sent to Iwo Jima in 1945. They were together in a foxhole when Boyd was killed in the early invasion of Iwo Jima. Loyd was permitted to send the letter informing his parents, who were living in Preston, reported the Preston Citizen on March 15, 1945.
“A few words to let you know the unit I’m in is in combat on Iwo Jima island. I don’t know how to tell you this, but Boyd made the supreme sacrifice and I’m positive that he suffered no pain ... Take good care of yourself and mother. God bless you all. Your loving son, Loyd,” he wrote home.
The letter didn’t say how broken-hearted he was, nor how he dove onto a grenade the day after his twin perished and saved his fellow soldiers. He later said, the act was probably an effort to die himself. Instead, it damaged his colon and urinary tract, so he was sent home with a Purple Heart. After healing, Loyd worked on the family farm, had a family and became a teacher. He was also a boxer, a rodeo clown, a dairy farmer, a house mover and worked for Utah State University’s agricultural department.
A video conference of his funeral is available on the Allen-Hall Mortuary website. He was buried with military honors in the Preston Cemetery.