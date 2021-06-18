Jacob Brice Kitt, 29, of Ogden, Utah, passed away June 12, 2021, unexpectedly at his home in Ogden. Service information is at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Jacob Brice Kitt
Necia Seamons
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
One dead in vehicle collision with dump truck Monday
-
Update: Logan RDA to consider incentives for Costco store on 10th West
-
Logan Council OKs $1.4 million in RDA assistance, change to zoning code for planned Costco
-
Motorcyclist from Clifton killed in Grace accident
-
A Utah student with Down syndrome was left out of a photo of her school’s cheerleading squad