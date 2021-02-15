James “Jim” Harvey Hansen, of St. Anthony, Idaho, passed away on Feb. 9, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center at the age of 72. He was born on July 7, 1949, in Preston, Idaho. He was the third of seven children born to Harvey S. Hansen (Mink Creek, ID) and Myrle Nelson Radford (Preston, ID).
He is survived by both of his ex-wives, Mary Ellen Eldredge, Logan, UT; and Pamela Casperson, Preston, ID; his three sisters, Julie (Gary) Perkes, Franklin, ID; Laura (David) McDonald, Smithfield, UT; Carol (George) Curtis, Enid, OK; a brother, Ronald (Karen) Hansen, Logan, UT; a daughter Ammy (Daniel) Wilkins, Logan, UT; three grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey S. Hansen; mother, Myrle Nelson Radford; sister, Loma Kay Hansen; sister, Kathleen Griffeth, and nephew, Stephen Griffeth.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 10-10:45 a.m. at the St. Anthony Stake Center located at 247 E. 4th N., St. Anthony, Idaho. Funeral services will be held the same day at 11 a.m.
A second viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb 18, from 10 -10:45 a.m. at the Fairview 1st Ward church, located at 165 West 4800, South Preston, ID with funeral service being held immediately afterward. Graveside services will be held at the Preston Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary.