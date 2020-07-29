JT Easy Bug, a five-year-old gelding owned by Glen and Jill Jamison, of Banida, is the fastest qualifier to the July 31, $40,000-added Bank of America Pocatello Downs Challenge Championship.
Racing in the first of two 440-yard trials earlier this month, JT Easy Bug defeated second-fastest qualifier Frog Nation by a nose in :21.317. Dallas Erickson rode the homebred gelding for Jamison, who is also the horse’s trainer.
JT Easy Bug was bred by Jamison and has been raced exclusively in Idaho. He has won 11 of 25 starts and has earned $46,769. He won the 2018 Oneida County Fair Derby and ran third in last year’s Bank of America Sandy Downs Challenge Championship.