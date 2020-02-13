Jay Taylor Cox, 95, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2002, at the Franklin County Transitional Care center in Preston, Idaho. He was born November 12, 1924 in Lehi, Utah to Jacob Gardner Cox and Martha Ann Taylor. He was the fourth child and first son in this family. he married Ila Kingsford on March 15, 1949 in the Logan LDS Temple. He graduated from college with a degree in automotive technology.
Shortly after graduating from High School, he was drafted into the Army Air Force. He served for two years as a ball turret gunner. Upon completion of his service, he attended Utah State University where he met Ila. After marriage, they focused their life together on their family, raising 7 children, and teaching them to love the Lord, love each other and to be contributing members of society.
Taylor worked as an auto mechanic, farmer, truck driver and electrician. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served a mission in Baton Rouge, LA and then to Jamaica. He and Ila also served as Family History Center Directors. He enjoyed gardening and won many awards for his gladiolas at the fair. He also enjoyed camping, picking huckleberries, rock-hunting, visiting the National Parks and spending time with his family.
Taylor is survived by his brother Nyle (Kay) Cox, and his children; Michael (Lee) Cox of Virginia; Larry (Linda) Cox of Arizona; Dale (Laura) Cox of Utah; Warren (Adena) Cox of Idaho; Glen (Bonnie) Cox of Idaho; Sandra (Dwain) Weeks of Idaho and Robyn (Donna) Cox of Idaho; 30 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, sisters and a grandson David Cox.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Dayton Ward LDS Chapel, 825 North Westside Hwy. Dayton, Idaho 83232 with Bishop Lance Henderson conducting. Viewings will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East Preston, Idaho and prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Dayton Chapel. Interment will be in the Dayton Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com