...A BAND OF MODERATE SHOWERS MOVING THROUGH ROCKLAND TOWARD LAVA
HOT SPRINGS...
At 149 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of showers located
near Rockland, moving east at 25 mph toward Lava Hot Springs through
400 AM MDT.
Locations impacted include...
Eastern Pocatello, Preston, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Swanlake, Neeley, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock
Creek Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area, Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock
Peak, Portneuf Gap, Virginia, Chesterfield, Oneida Narrows Reservoir
and Dayton.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph and moderate rain possible. If outdoors,
consider seeking shelter inside a building. Motorists traveling
along I-15 may need to be prepared for poor driving conditions when
showers move through.
PHS Jazz band entertains at Dinner Dance fundraiser.
After a hiatus due to COVID, the Preston High School Jazz band fundraiser, “Jazz Dinner Dance” has returned. The dinner was catered by Dan Genho and approximately 45-50 people attended. The Jazz band provided the music throughout the event for patrons to enjoy and dance to in the old gym at Preston High School. At one point there were at least nine couple on the dance floor.
Part of the money raised helps fund the band trip to California. If there is enough profit it will also be used to replace instruments.
Band members who are not part of the Jazz band do their part by helping organize and serve the meal.
“We have had very good support from businesses donating to the silent auction, as well as individuals and businesses making cash donations,” said Carol Herring, parent of one of the band members. “Perhaps in the future we can provide a dance lesson. “It was a suggestion this year and I think it would be great because many folks may not know how to dance to Jazz music; it’s not common entertainment like it was during the Swing and Big Band era. It’s great listening music too and the students have been working hard with before-school practices all year long. There are quite a few seniors in this year’s band, and a lot of talent all around.”
Mr. Manning has presented the fundraiser for years and he and the parents would like to see the annual event grow.
“We were hoping for 50 plus attendees and would like to build it each year as a community event,” said Herring. “I think folks will really enjoy it and more so as it grows with increased publicity.”