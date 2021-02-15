Preston’s Mayor Dan Keller will be the featured speaker at the Feb. 18 meeting of local the John Birch Society (JBS) chapter. Mayor Keller’s topic will be “Perspectives on Influencing Local Politicians, Including the Impact of State or Federal Laws,” and will be followed by a question and answer session. The meeting is open to the public and will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will be held in Preston’s City Room.
The meeting will include a brief discussion of local, state, or federal issues that are of concern to those in attendance.
On March 18, JBS will host David Benson who will discuss “To Promote Constitutionally Valid, Free and Fair Elections within Franklin County and the State of Idaho.” Benson is a member of the Constitution Party of Utah and has been appointed by its executive committee to be the chairman of a committee examining election integrity.
Local meetings of the John Birch Society are organized by Frank Wirsing of Clifton, and other local members of the society.