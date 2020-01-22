Teachers in the Preston School District have a pair of benefactors in Avery and Irasema Jeffers. The couple has committed $60,000 to the Preston Education Foundation (PEF) to be given directly to teachers for use in their efforts to educate the district’s youth.
The couple moved to the Preston area just over three years ago when Avery accepted a job as a doctor at the Franklin County Medical Center. Irasema owns and operates her own consulting and marketing businesses: OnCall discovery and Notorious 208. They have a son who attends school in the Preston School District.
“My husband and I came from families that definitely didn’t have any wealth or family connections to get ahead. Poverty was real in our daily lives growing up, and working toward educational opportunities was how we found our path to a better life. With the PEF, we hope to build a similar path for what is the largest segment of our area’s population: children,” states Irasema Jeffers.
“Idaho teachers have the lowest salaries in the U.S, and the Preston School district often cited as an example for low per-student funding. Many school districts, like ours, rely on education foundations in an attempt to make up for the gaps,” state the Jeffers.
The couple decided to make the commitment after a trial period in which they have investigated and participated in a variety of charitable organizations in the Franklin County area.
“We looked specifically at how the organizations operated, the diversity of the members, and the ability to actively allocate funds to impact our community in the short and long-term directly,” she states.
They also donated $10,000 over the last two years to the PEF, which was made available to fourth and fifth grade teachers in the district.
“The 4th and 5th-grade teachers were terrific, using funds to bring about improved learning experiences in and out of their classrooms,” they stated. Those teachers:
• Purchased magnetic dry erase boards for classroom instruction
• Included tablets in classrooms for supplemental instruction
• Taken a field trip to an aquarium
• Purchased STEM kits
The couple’s commitment will be made $5,000 at a time, over the next several years.
“We realize that there are many ways to give. Our approach is to be active donors. Instead of general giving where one hopes that the funds go to a cause or need, we work directly with the foundations to ensure funds are given to those intended and will actively gauge the effectiveness of the donations.
“As active donors, we want to be part of the community, not just bystanders hoping things change or grow. After spending years as Marine Corps officers, it’s also part of our nature to lead from the front, observe the environment around, and act. This is just part one in multiple acts of charitable giving that will have a positive impact on the children, educators, and the Preston community we’ve made our home,” Irasema stated.