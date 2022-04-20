The Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall on 804 North State Street in Preston has remained empty since March 2020 when Jehovah's Witnesses suspended all in-person meetings. They gratefully resumed public meetings starting on April 3, 2022.
Dean Inman, a Preston resident who has attended meetings at the local Kingdom Hall for 27 years offered “My wife and I have a renewed appreciation for meeting together in person. We are very happy.”
For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed due to the risks associated with meeting in person. The timing of resuming in-person meetings could not be better as the move back to in-person meetings coincided with two looked-forward to annual global events held in the 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first was a special lecture on April 3, 2022, entitled, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Additionally, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ was held on April 15, 2022, the very day he sacrificed his life 1,989 years ago. This year, both of these gatherings were held in person at the Preston Kingdom Hall with live speakers.
Inman said that he looked forward to seeing his friends face-to-face once again “…to hear everyone’s comments and listen to their voices as we all stand and sing together,” he said.
Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended their public ministry. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. The required technology and the lessons learned in those pilot meetings helped form the plan for reopening the Kingdom Hall.
The members also implemented an alternative plan to continue their ministry helping each other by making phone calls, writing letters of comfort to their neighbors, and spending hours in virtual Bible studies. “They were productive helping each other and their neighbors through this most challenging time. That’s what love and unity are all about.” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.