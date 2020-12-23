Dustin & Jessica Jensen of Riverdale, ID, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Justie Jensen to AJ Stevens, the son of Steve & Jamie Stevens, of Riverdale, ID. AJ & Justie were married Sept. 19, 2020 at Cherry Peak Resort. AJ & Justie plan to reside in Idaho. They would like to thank their family and friends for all of their love and support.
Jensen and Stevens
Tags
Necia Seamons
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
Car crash results in two fatalities
-
Brenchley, Lynn C.
-
Gov. Herbert tweaks K-12 COVID-19 measures; only one provision likely to affect Cache Valley schools
-
SV’s Larsen, three others sign with Aggie football program
-
Utah DWR calls out fence-cutters on Millville-Providence WMA in winter closure annoucement