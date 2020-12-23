Support Local Journalism

Dustin & Jessica Jensen of Riverdale, ID, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Justie Jensen to AJ Stevens, the son of Steve & Jamie Stevens, of Riverdale, ID. AJ & Justie were married Sept. 19, 2020 at Cherry Peak Resort. AJ & Justie plan to reside in Idaho. They would like to thank their family and friends for all of their love and support.

