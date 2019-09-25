The September School Board Meeting for West Side began rather formally, with the swearing in of John Jensen as the newest board member.
There was a slight hiccup with the approval of last month’s minutes, no one could remember what the precise order the decision to go to a four-day school week was approved because it motioned, seconded, challenged, un-motioned, un-seconded, motioned and seconded again, then undone again. Board Clerk Sherry Phillips put it best when she said, “It didn’t make much sense that night.” The minutes did get passed.
Beutler Middle School is implementing a new support system for students. It is called School-Wide Positive Behavioral Intervention Support, in this system the teachers are encouraged to give five positive comments for every negative one. This is being done due to research that shows greater changes in poor behavior being attributed to positive reinforcement rather than punishment.
The school district wishes to thank Stokes Market and Casper’s Ice Cream for their donations for the Homecoming dinner. Their donations helped the school cover the costs of the traditional activities associated with Homecoming week. These activities included: new lime on the WS, painting the football field and parking lot, and the road side clean up.
Next came introductions, the school district has hired three new elementary teachers, Mrs. Cheney, Mrs. Robinson and Mrs. Windley. As far as other positions that need to be filled the district isn’t having much luck. At present the district needs janitors, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and cooks. Superintendent Spencer Barzee cracked a little joke that he wished for a recession so the number of applicants would increase, that’s because the current number of applicants for all these jobs put together is zero. The pay rate for janitors and bus drivers is $10 an hour and $23 a route, respectively. The school board will revisit the classified and certified salary schedule next spring after the legislature finalizes the financial allocations to school districts.
Ever since 2014 the district has tried to meet the guidelines set forth by the Governor’s Task Force on Education concerning Leadership Premiums. The guidelines encourage districts to have teachers fulfill leadership roles in such things as curriculum development, collaboration teams and more. The district allows teachers to suggest their own projects though they must take about 50 hours and directly benefit the students.
The board accepted the formal retirement of Sherry Phillips as the district clerk and the swearing in of Lorena England as the new one. Phillips noted that the meeting was her 292 school board meeting - some joked why she didn’t go for 300. The final act of the meeting was a heartfelt thank you from the entire board and the presentation of a commemorative plaque to Phillips.