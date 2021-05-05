Preston High’s teak team fared well at the prestigious Tiger-Grizz meet in Idaho Falls last week where 40 plus schools competed. The JV team will compete at Bear Lake today, May 5, and varsity will travel to the BYU Invitational on Friday, May 7, through Saturday, May 8.
Some highlights for the Preston team were record-breaking performances. Sam Jeppsen finished second in the 1600m, just behind Pocatello standout Shane Guard and broke the school record for the event in the process at 4:25.10. He went on to help the 4x800 relay team (Dawson Leffler, Garrett Hale, Edison Leffler, Sam Jeppsen) set another school record with their third place finish time of 8:13.01 in the 4x800.
Male Athlete of the Meet
Taite Priestley broke the Tiger-Grizz meet record which has stood for 38 years in the high jump despite his torn meniscus. He was also named the male Athlete of the meet and is ranked seventh in the nation in high jump. His 6’10” mark is just half an inch shy of the school record.
Top 8 finishers:
Elly Jeppsen — Freshman 100, 4th, 13.46; Freshman 400, 2nd, 59.98
Taylor Romney — 800, 1st, 2:22.31
Riley Ward — 800, 8th, 2:29.31; 1600, 6th, 5:27.82
Angelie Scott — Freshman 1600, 1st, 5:29.41; 3200, 5th, 11:55.43
Mickayla Robertson — 300mH, 7th, 50.72
Jenna Crossley, Freshman Long Jump, 6th, 14’4
Girls 4x200 (Taylor Romney, Kylie Larsen, Elly Jeppsen, Kacee Jensen), 4th, 1:48.27
Girls 4x400 (Kylie Larsen, Taylor Romney, Riley Ward, Elly Jeppsen), 3rd, 4:12.54
Girls 4x800 (Angelie Scott, Andie Bell, Maren Leffler, Rachel Lee), 4th, 10:17.33
Cole Harris — 400, 7th, 52.91
Luke Visser — Freshman 400, 7th, 56.60; Freshman 1600, 2nd, 4:52.11
Sam Jeppsen — 1600, 2nd, 4:25.10 (SCHOOL RECORD)
Taite Priestley — High Jump, 1st, 6’10 (#7 mark in the nation) (Tiger-Grizz meet record)
Brayker Smith — High Jump, 8th, 5’10
Benson Palmer — Pole Vault, 8th, 12’6
Russell Kunz — Triple Jump, 6th, 40’1.25; Freshman Long Jump, 8th, 18’3
Boys 4x400 (Brecker Knapp, Tristan Lyon, Cole Harris, Sam Jeppsen), 3rd, 3:35.58
Boys 4x800 (Dawson Leffler, Garrett Hale, Edison Leffler, Sam Jeppsen), 3rd, 8:13.01 (SCHOOL RECORD)