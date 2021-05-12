Sam Jeppsen, son of David and Tiffany Jeppsen, recently signed to run cross-country and track for Idaho State University where he will study to become an electronics engineer. Sam intends to work overseas in US embassies like his father did.
After completing high school he will serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Santiago Chile East Mission. Upon returning early in the summer of 2023, he will begin training with and running for ISU.
Jeppsen will work und Coach Houle, the head cross country coach at ISU and is excited for what the school has to offer.
“I chose ISU because it had a great fit for me with the academic program that I wanted and they run in a very competitive conference, and I love competition,” Jeppsen said.
A long family history of running has given Jeppsen many examples to follow both at the high school level as well as college. With that experience behind him, not only do family members support his efforts but they understand his drive and what he needs to successfully compete.
“My dad ran track in high school as did most of his siblings,” he said. “My aunt Andrea and her husband Slade both ran for BYU. In fact, my uncle Slade is a national champion hurdler.”
Though Jeppsen began running regularly in seventh grade, he has earlier memories of participating in the sport.
“The first time I remember running a race was in Vietnam, when I was three,” Sam said. “I won the race for all kids 15 and under. Running has become my passion. It makes me feel good and I just enjoy it. I also love the camaraderie of the team.”
While running requires no extra equipment, the time commitment is just as high as other sports and Jeppsen has typically put in 35-40 hours a week since he began high school.
“During cross-country and track season running is all I think about,” he said. “I have to make sure that I am mentally prepared each time I step onto a course or the track, so that I can be my best self.” That mental preparation is key to Jeppsen’s success. It helps him persevere both in competition and perhaps more importantly, the daily grind of practice.
“One of the biggest challenges I have had to overcome has been breaking through the mental barrier at practice and when I race,” Jeppsen said. “I have to believe that that I can win every time I run. If you don’t believe you can win every time you race, it’s very difficult to compete at 100 percent.”
He loves the sport so much that he wants everyone to at least try it.
“I’d like to encourage all of the younger kids in our community to give cross country and track a chance,” he said. “Running is a great sport and it can teach you a lot about yourself how far you can push yourself and how much pain you can endure. I love taking it right to the edge and then pushing it a little harder, and once I cross that finish line knowing that I gave everything I had.”
In addition to running, Jeppsen enjoys hanging out with friends, skiing, kayaking, backpacking, and was part of Cache Valley Ballroom teams for several years.
Like most high school athletes, there are plenty of people who have impacted both Jeppsen’s athletic career and personal life. Without their support, his road to the next level would have been a much harder one to achieve. Particularly the support of family and coaches.
“I would like to thank all of my high school coaches,” Jeppsen said. “Coach Jones, Coach Campbell and Coach Burnett. They’ve all had a huge impact on my life and have all helped me to become the athlete that I am today. Each one of these coaches over the years has taken time away from their family to spend with me and help me better myself and help me improve my running and I’m grateful to each one of them.”