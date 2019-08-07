Jessica Lee Van Orden Theurer, 31, of Lewiston, Utah, returned to her Father in Heaven on Monday, August 5, unexpectedly from postpartum complications. Jessica passed away in her sweet beautiful home where her, and her loving husband, Trevor, and her three beautiful children had just welcomed their new amazing triplets into their home filled with love.
Jessica was born in Logan, Utah to Lee Ann (Lanoy) and Gregory LaMar Van Orden. Jessica grew up in Preston, Idaho. She loved and was willing to try almost everything. She especially loved camping, four-wheeling, waterskiing, snow skiing, and dancing and shopping. Jessica attended Preston High School where she participated on the drill team. Jessica was the third child of four children and loved doing all of these things with her family.
Jessica was the best mom, she loved her six beautiful children; Shayla Lee (10), Ridge William (7), Bowdy Trevor (2) and triplets—Hattie Ray, Luke Reed, Baylor Rick (born July 20th ).
Jessica is survived by her husband, Trevor, her children, Shayla, Ridge, Bowdy, Luke, Hattie, and Baylor. Her parents Lee Ann and Greg Van Orden. Her siblings Byron (Lyndsay), Travis (Monique), and Courtney.
Jessica was preceded in death by her loving grandparents Joanne Van Orden, Ernest and Leona Lanoy.
Trevor and Jessica seriously made the BEST team and were so perfect for each other. We love her and always will. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.
We would like to thank the nurses at the University of Utah Hospital and many family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Lewiston 3rd/4th Ward Chapel, 16 South Main, Lewiston, Utah. Friends may call on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Mortuary, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Lewiston Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com