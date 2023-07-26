BDAY Kirkbride

The children of Jim and Rebecca Kirkbride would like to invite all of their friends and family to attend an open house honoring their parents 90th birthdays to be held at the Relic Hall Park in Franklin on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Jim was born on January 29, 1933 to Reta Call and James Earl Kirkbride in Dayton, Idaho. He went to school in Dayton and West Side High school when it was in Clifton. Jim is the oldest of four children. He has three sisters: Barbara Schvaneveldt (deceased), Pauline Winward of Layton, Utah and Karen Pope of Las Vegas Nevada.


