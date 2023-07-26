The children of Jim and Rebecca Kirkbride would like to invite all of their friends and family to attend an open house honoring their parents 90th birthdays to be held at the Relic Hall Park in Franklin on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Jim was born on January 29, 1933 to Reta Call and James Earl Kirkbride in Dayton, Idaho. He went to school in Dayton and West Side High school when it was in Clifton. Jim is the oldest of four children. He has three sisters: Barbara Schvaneveldt (deceased), Pauline Winward of Layton, Utah and Karen Pope of Las Vegas Nevada.
Rebecca was born on August 5, 1933 to Annie Christina Olson and Walter Hatch. Rebecca went to school in Oxford, Swan Lake and West Side High School in Clifton. She has one brother, Merlin Hatch (deceased). She also had three step-brothers, two step-sisters, four half-brothers and one half-sister.
Jim and Rebecca were married on August 26, 1950 in Oxford, ID. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. They are the parents of six children: Helen (Phil) Smith, Maxine (Brent) Radcliffe, Alan (Susan) Kirkbride, Lee (Liz) Kirkbride , Glen (Cathy) Kirkbride and Jay (Heidi) Kirkbride. They have 40 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren and seven great, great grandchildren including spouses of their grandchildren, that they also count as their own.
Jim and Rebecca were the proprietors of Circle K Sanitation for many years. Rebecca also worked at Ritewood Eggs. Prior to their purchase of Circle K, Jim was a contract milk hauler and a field man for local cement companies. Since their retirement, Rebecca has served as an ordinance worker at the Logan LDS temple and Jim worked part time at the Franklin County Landfill. They have enjoyed shuttling cars on an as-needed basis for West Motor and Nice Rides in their retirement as well.
Jim has had a life long love of horses and was inducted into the Southeast Idaho Horseman’s Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed hunting. He is a charter member of the Franklin Lions Club and the Cache Valley Cutter Association. Rebecca enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, gardening, cooking and reading and is a member of the Franklin Literary Club and the Daughters of the Pioneers. Jim has served on the Franklin City Council and Rebecca taught 4-H for many years. They attend as many of their children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities as they can. They are both active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have served in many callings.
