JJ Harrison grew up in Okanogan, Washington and began his involvement in rodeo in high school. He will be the clown and barrelman at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo this year.
In college he joined the rodeo team as a bull and bronco rider at Washington State University. “I gradually realized that I was a wimp and I migrated to team roping.” Harrison said. “I had a lot of fun and success roping over the years, but it wasn’t a career I could have.”
Harrison later moved to Walla Walla where he was hired by Pat Beard of the Beard Rodeo Company for a bull riding competition in Vancouver, Wash. He also taught science and social studies at a Walla Walla middle school for eight years.
Harrisson credits some of his success as a clown to those years teaching and the middle school humor that went along with it.
“I’m a ball of energy that is quick witted and eager to find humor in every situation,” he said. “I think it stems from natural ability and my experience in the classroom.”
Harrison has entertained on rodeo’s largest stages, including the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo for the last six years. He has also been nominated nearly every year in the last decade as one of the top five clowns in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association.
Harrison’s off the cuff act is booked nearly year-round. In addition to entertaining the audience during lulls in the program, he also protects injured cowboys during bull riding and other events. It’s his job to distract the bull while the fallen contestant limps out of the arena.
“I’ve definitely been hurt a lot,” Harrison says. “I’ve cracked my skull, broke my back twice, had a hip surgery, and three knee surgeries. I also had stem cells put in my back. To be honest, the worst is wear-and-tear — just running on uneven dirt in the arena—you roll your ankles 30 times a night, despite wearing cleats.”
Preston fans are excited to have him entertaining the crowds again this year.