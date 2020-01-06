Joan Fackrell Hansen, 85, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. She was born April 27, 1934 in Lyman, Wyoming to Orsen Samuel Fackrell and Amy Eliza Walker. She was sealed to her late Husband David Clarence Hansen in the Logan Temple.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was associated with the International Society Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Joan worked with special needs children. She was fun loving and enjoyed the company of everyone around her. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She liked being outdoors where she could fish and roast hotdogs. She enjoyed country music, playing games with her family and friends and she loved her many pets.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband David Clarence, three daughters, Carrie Jo, Barbara Jean (Jeannie), Amy Merlin and a son, George Ray. She is survived by her two sons, Russell Clayton and Steven Lee; seven grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
The family wishes to express appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Franklin County Medical Center for their outstanding care and compassion.
Services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com