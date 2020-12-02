Joene Evans Martin 82, passed away December 1st 2020 at the Preston Transition Care in Preston ID. She died peacefully surrounded by family. She has returned to heaven to reunite with the love of her life Don Samuel Martin.
She was born July 8th 1938 in Downey ID to Stan and Donna Evans. She married Don Martin July 7th 1961. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple in March 7th 1967.
After graduating Preston High School in 1953. She moved to SLC to attend the LDS Business Collage for 2 years. Joene also worked for Pepperidge Farms in Richmond UT. Owned and operated Don’s Ranch House in Preston ID. Then went to work at Herff Jones in Logan UT until she retired. Everywhere she worked she was loved by many. She enjoyed camping, garage sales, Bingo, Bunko, hanging with grandkids, Sunday dinner with family, and pinochle with friend every Friday for as long as they could.
She is survived by her sons Kelly (Debbie) Martin, Rex (Dava) Martin, three daughters Kenna (Justin) Sharp, Deena (Chris) Christianson and JoDawn (John) Edwards. Two Sisters Berna Dee Reid and Vicki Coon, 29 grandkids, 39 great grandkids and 1 great great-grand daughter.
She is preceded in death by her husband Don Martin, parents Stan and Donna Evans, 2 brothers Don Ray Evans and Emmett Evans, sister Janae Evans, niece Carole Boettner and 2 grandsons, Aaron Spackman and Jacob Martin.
The family would like to thank the Preston Transitional Care at the Preston hospital and Dr. Jeffers for their loving care of our mom. Also, Webb Funeral Home for all their help.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. both at Webb Funeral Home. Please adhere to Covid guidelines. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.