The Preston John Birch Society (JBS) invites the public to a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 7–8 p.m. at the County Extension building, at 561 W. Oneida, Preston.
Featured speakers will be Constitutional student Frank Wirsing of Clifton, and Mike Wilson of Glendale.
Wirsing will provide a short layman’s introduction on the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. He and his wife, Mindy Lambert, moved to Clifton last year from Columbus, OH, where they raised and homeschooled their three sons. Frank is an electrical and controls engineer in support of fossil fuel power plants and has experience in facilities-maintenance support. Lambert is a biochemist. She did chemical structural identification and nomenclature, and reviewed chemical compounds for patent analysis.
In Ohio, the couple volunteered as polling location managers and the Columbus Adult Literacy council. Wirsing also volunteered as an engineering mentor for the robotics team a small, local high school near Columbus.
Today, they spend time taking care of their new home, hiking, cross-country skiing, and reading about free-market economics, history, religion and current events. Lambert plays piano for Sunday worship services at the Grace Fellowship Church in Preston.
Wilson was a candidate for Franklin County Sheriff in the recent May election. He will be discussing the role of the police organization in the community including local and federal jurisdictions. He will be giving perspective on police actions verses reporting, as well as how the sheriff department works in comparison to the police department.